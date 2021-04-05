Liga MX: Santiago Ormeño would enter Peru’s preliminary list for the Copa América

The great moment that lives Santiago Ormeño, Puebla striker, would be worth to be considered by the Peruvian National Team for the Copa América 2021, as indicated by the Diario Líbero of Peru, who placed the Mexican forward on the preliminary list.

Although there are still no approaches by Ormeño, Gareca would be considering calling him for the contest to be held in Argentina and Colombia in June and July.

According to the source, Ormeño is one of the 50 players that could be included in the 23 summoned by Gareca.

Also on the list are Liga MX players Anderson Santamaría del Atlas, Yoshimar Yotún from Cruz Azul and Pedro Aquino from América.

Santiago Ormeño is the best Mexican scorer in the current Liga MX tournament and if he is not called up by ‘Tata’ Martino, he could make the decision to play for Peru.

