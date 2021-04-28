Liga MX: Santiago Ormeño with better ‘credentials’ than Peruvian forwards heading to the Copa América

The soccer player of the Mexican Puebla Santiago Ormeño, a great novelty in Peru’s preliminary list for the Copa América, is the fittest striker of the eight that coach Ricardo Gareca has included in this initial call-up of fifty players.

In addition to Ormeño, the coach has also called Paolo Guerrero (Internacional-BRA), captain and all-time top scorer for La Blanquirroja; Jefferson Farfán (Alianza Lima), Gianluca Lapadula (Benevento-ITA), Raúl Ruidíaz (Seattle Sounders-USA), Aldair Rodríguez (América-COL), Álex Valera (University) and Luis Iberico (Melgar).

With his 16 goals scored in 32 games this season in the Mexican league between Apertura and Clausura, Ormeño is the striker with the best numbers compared to the rest of the attackers, which has helped him to be called up for the first time with the Red-White.

If the goals scored only in 2021 are counted, the Peruvian nationalized Mexican player has 7 goals in 16 meetings with Puebla.

