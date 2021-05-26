Liga MX: Santiago Ormeño will leave Puebla, Club León has him “tied up”

After a great season with the Puebla Strip, where he reached the semifinals, Santiago Ormeño it would be nowhere near the Emeralds of the León Club as reinforcement for the Opening Tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

According to information from Diana Ballinas, a TUDN reporter, Ormeño would be a few details away from closing his contract with the Fiera, being the first addition to the team that Ariel Holan will now lead.

For a couple of weeks, there was talk about the interest that existed on the part of the Pachuca Group to buy the letter of the 27-year-old Mexican-Peruvian striker, although there was doubt about the team he would reinforce.

Now, it would only be a matter of a couple of days for Santiago Ormeño to be announced as a new León player, since Puebla has just been eliminated in the semifinals of Clausura 2021.

In addition to the loss of Ormeño, the Strip would also lose players such as Salvador Reyes, who goes to América, and Christian Tabó, who is wanted by several clubs.

