Liga MX: Santiago Ormeño to Chivas? Carlos Poblete responds

The Sports Director of the Club Puebla of Liga MX, Carlos Poblete, assured that the Mexican striker, Santiago Ormeño, could leave the Strip in the next transfer market, thanks to the great tournament he is doing.

In an interview with W Deportes, Poblete spoke about the present and future of the striker from the Strip and assured that it was a very pleasant surprise.

“The Ormeño thing has been a pleasant surprise in the last year, he has responded with goals. This is football and we know that offers can come in and teams sometimes have to make decisions.”

On whether he would negotiate Ormeño with Chivas, Poblete joked, as he assured that del Rebaño was ‘run’.

Santiago Ormeño has positioned himself as the best Mexican striker in Liga MX with 9 goals and has started to attract the attention of some Liga MX clubs.

One of the interested teams would be Chivas, who is looking for a young forward to cover a possible departure for José Juan Macías.

