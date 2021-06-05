Liga MX: Santiago Ormeño sends a message to the fans of León after being presented (VIDEO)

Santiago Ormeño became the new reinforcement of the León Club and already pronounced his first words with the Fiera shirt, which he will defend in the Apertura 2021.

Ormeño, in a video presented by the Esmeralda team, sent a message to the fans, after his presentation with the Vending Machine, where he himself signed the jerseys.

Also read: Florian Thauvin loses value after reaching Liga MX with Tigres UANL

“I hope you like my little gifts that I left there. I signed them with a lot of affection. See you soon in León. I will finally wear the green one and hopefully not the only one. Said the forward.

Ormeño has found himself surrounded by controversy about which country he will represent, after being linked to Peru, however, he made it clear that he wants to put on the green of the Mexican National Team.

Ormeño arrives in León after wearing the Puebla shirt in Liga MX, a team with which he debuted in 2018.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content