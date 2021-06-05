Liga MX: Santiago Ormeño says goodbye to Puebla with an emotional letter

Santiago Ormeño became a reinforcement of the Club León Esmeraldas for the next Opening Tournament 2021, thus leaving the Puebla Strip after four years at the club.

After the Fiera made Ormeño’s signing official through his social networks, the Mexican striker published an emotional farewell letter to the Strip, where he thanked the managers, coaching staff. players and especially the fans.

In the Clausura 2021, Santiago Ormeño played a total of 16 games, 15 of them as a starter, accumulating 1202 minutes of play and scoring nine goals, to finish as the Mexican with the best scoring record of the season.

“It is not easy to say goodbye to the team that gave me the opportunity to achieve a dream. To allow me to show what I had tried and fought for years, to enjoy and feel good about what I do, to give myself confidence in the field, on a personal level and to show that by working harder and learning, we can achieve everything we set out to do.

Four years ago I came to a test dressed in white trying to show everyone that I was up to the challenge ahead. That so many years of effort, dedication and sacrifice would have been worth it “

“Thank you very much to everyone who was part of this perfect story and who made this stage the best thing that has happened to me in life. Thanks to the board of directors, coaching staff, players, staff and above all to the players who made themselves felt and have supported us at all times. Puebla will always be my home.

I leave knowing that every moment I defended this shirt, I did it with all my heart and all my strength always. I have nothing but good memories, I will be one more angry wherever I go “

