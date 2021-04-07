Liga MX: Santiago Ormeño puts Puebla as a candidate for the title

Santiago Ormeño, striker from the Puebla Strip, assured that the camotero team is one of the candidates for the title for this Closing Tournament 2021, due to the good time they are going through.

After the victory against Mazatlán FC, Ormeño assured during a video for the networks of the Stripe that “El Pueblita has always been there”, so they can easily fight for the title of the MX League.

“I invite you to enjoy the game and show the team that we are. Let’s try to transcend, Pueblita has always been there, but the truth is, I see a team with which we can fight for the championship with laughter “

Nobody: No one in any other State of The poblanos when they see a bike lane delineator pic.twitter.com/mGjOZPtCoY – Club Puebla (@ClubPueblaMX) April 6, 2021

After 13 dates, Puebla is in sixth position in the general table with 20 points, just two from fourth place, which would mean qualifying directly for the Liguilla.

By the end of the tournament, the Strip still has to face Pachuca, Atlético San Luis, Pumas and Santos Laguna, making it a technically “accessible” schedule to stay in the fight for the top spots.