Liga MX: Santiago Ormeño launches message after Puebla’s victory over Atlético San Luis

Football player Santiago Ormeño of the Club Puebla de la MX League, showed his happiness after the triumph of his team as a visitor against the Athletic San Luis, in the duel corresponding to day 15 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Triumph lemon deli !! It is with everything but fear. We are a delicious team. We are crazy !!! Thank you for all the support “, was the message from Santiago Ormeño.

The forward in the Camoteros team sent his message through social networks, thanking all the fans for their support and celebrating the triumph ensuring that they are a delicious team when playing.

Santiago Ormeño has become the attacking figure of the team, scoring one of the 4 goals of his team’s triumph and reaching 9 annotations this season, to fight for the Liga MX scoring championship.

