Liga MX: Santiago Ormeño has offers abroad to leave Puebla

The great moment that lives Santiago Ormeño, Puebla striker, not only draws attention in Liga MX and in Peru, he is also attracting the attention of other teams from abroad, as expressed by Manuel Jiménez, President of the Strip.

In an interview for ESPN, the manager spoke about the future of the Mexican forward, who has become the sensation scorer of Guardianes 2021.

“There is interest from many institutions, not only local, but also from abroad, but right now we do not want to be distracted, we are working with our feet on the ground, focused on the next game.” Jiménez said.

Likewise, whether or not he leaves this summer, the President of Puebla assured that sooner or later he will reach foreign football.

“He is a very disciplined boy, very hard-working, technically very well endowed, physically strong and well, with a fairly good stature to be a good center forward,” he said.

