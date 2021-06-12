Liga MX: Santiago Ormeño explodes with joy at the call to Copa América

The forward of the Club Puebla, Santiago Ormeño He arrived in Lima Peru to concentrate with the National Team that will play the Copa América, where he was expected by journalists to whom he assured that he was happy at the same time that he clarified his statements about “the green one.”

“I’m very happy to be here,” he responded to the microphones that surrounded him, “I’ve come to add, I’ve seen what the group has done and we’re going for everything,” Ormeño said before closing the comment with: “Up Peru! ”.

Also read: Jacky Ramírez, member of Acapulco Shore, takes off his clothes and celebrates half a million followers

“As a striker I think goals are required of us and obviously what you can contribute to the game, but the most important thing I think is the goals and that is what I will try.”

Santiago Ormeño after his arrival in Peru: “I am very happy to be here, I come to add, I have seen what the group has done and we are going for everything. UP PERU! pic.twitter.com / EfjzrSDi33 – Los Convocados Peru (@Losconvocadospe) June 12, 2021

The Liga MX sensation striker thanked the Peruvian fans and managers for their confidence in calling them, so he launched a strong promise for the Copa América; “I promise not to disappoint you”

Regarding the green shirt, he replied that “don’t take things the wrong way, here I am and I am the happiest in the world to be here, thank you”. was how he withdrew without giving further statements.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content