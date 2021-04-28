Liga MX: Santiago Ormeño appears on Peru’s preliminary list for the Copa América

The great moment that lives Santiago Ormeño, Puebla striker, earned him to be considered by the Peruvian National Team for the Copa América 2021, as he appeared on the official preliminary list of the South American team, along with 6 other forwards.

The list made up of 50 players will be shortened to 23, so more than half of the names that appear in the call will be dropped.

Ricardo Gareca, who had spoken of the Mexican player as an option, had not left high hopes for his call, so his name on the list was a surprise.

Liga MX players Anderson Santamaría del Atlas, Yoshimar Yotún from Cruz Azul and Pedro Aquino from América also appear.

Everything will depend on the progress of the Mexican forward, who has already scored 9 goals in 16 Liga MX games this semester.

