Liga MX: Santiago Naveda reveals what he likes most about Club América

Santiago Naveda, Club América midfielder, revealed what he likes the most about the Águilas team, who ended up as sub-leader of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX and is now waiting for a rival for the Liguilla.

In an interview for the official website of América, Santi Naveda pointed out that he really likes the demand that the club has to fight for the Liga MX title every tournament.

“I like that requirement every year of having to be in the Liguilla and having to fight for the title, because that keeps you in constant and good performance in all the games. That is what I like the most about this Club ”, he expressed.

On the other hand, Naveda surrendered to the great work of Santiago Solari on the bench of Club América this present championship, where despite the little time of work with which he arrived, he managed to put together a good squad.

The truth is that we always work very well the whole group, each training session looks very involved with Solari, wanting to improve. You could say that in the first games we did not show a defined style of play, because the Mister arrived a week before the tournament started. But I think that as the days went by, we saw a team with its clear idea of ​​the game, each training session we are working on different aspects that we have to improve, ”he said.

“When we have to face the Liguilla, whatever rival it is, we are going to have to go over it because what this Club wants, what this group wants is to get the 14th, that is what we have worked for since the Míster arrived. he sees the whole group with great enthusiasm and commitment ”, he concluded.

