Liga MX: Santiago Giménez throws a hint at his father after being crowned champion with Cruz Azul

Football player Santiago Gimenez of Cruz Azul in Liga MX, threw a hard hint for his father Christian Gimenez, at the end of the final match against the Santos Laguna, where 2021 Guardians champions were enshrined.

He told me ‘you saw that it was not so difficult’ (to become champion) “, were the words of Cristian” Chaco “Giménez.

In an interview for the ESPN program “Fútbol Picante”, the former footballer of the Machine entered the interview with his son for being the champion of this tournament, where he confessed that those were the first words of Santiago when he went to congratulate him.

Christian Giménez defended the Cruz Azul shirt for 7 years, becoming an idol of the club but did not manage to win any title, while his son Santiago in just 2 years in the first team, already won a Liga MX title beating his dad.

