Liga MX: Santiago Colombatto with the aim of earning his continuity at Club León

The Argentine footballer Santiago Colombatto Club León in the MX League, ensured that his next goal next to the championship in this Guardians 2021, is to win a contract extension with the team of Ignacio Ambriz.

I have said it several times, that I would like to stay here, nothing has been manifested yet, I have played few games and it is missing. The championship has a long way to go and I have to win by staying here. Being in an important club like León, that’s what I work for, to give my best and achieve the goals of the club, mine, “said Santiago Colombatto.

The South American midfielder in an interview for the portal I am Fiera, He assured that he continues to work with the objective of staying at the club to which he arrived in this recent tournament from European football.

Mexico has a competitive league with great players, I think it was a success (arriving in Mexico) because I am doing well, I am playing and that is good, I am doing things well and then the opportunities arrive in the National Team that is one of the objectives that one looks for ”, pointed out the Argentine.

Colombatto made it clear that he is not yet assured of staying with the team in the next tournament, after playing only 6 games and adding 431 minutes on the pitch, so it is very important to close strong this Guardians 2021.

