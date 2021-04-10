Liga MX: Samuel García promises a new stadium for the UANL Tigres

Samuel Garcia, candidate for governor of New Lion For the Citizen Movement, he is a loyal fan of the UANL Tigers and on this occasion he spoke about the possible construction of a new stadium for the felines.

In an interview for Telediario Monterrey, Samuel Garcia commented that they will seek to work with Sinergia Deportiva, a company that manages Tigers, to begin with the negotiations for the new house of the felines, which would be in front of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.

“We are going to search with the company, with the government management, with the university, I have already committed myself, I have already seen where, in front of the university, the land is located, which right now is train tracks, which as they have already bought from Kansas City Southern this Canadian company Canadian Pacific ”

García pointed out that they already have the land to carry out this project, through which train tracks currently pass, and they will seek to modify this space to create an urban park in San Nicolás de los Garza.

“This is the right time to tell him, you know that, we are going to rearrange the tracks, and give me this space for a large urban park in San Nicolás and there in front of the university, we will put the new stadium”

