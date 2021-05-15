Liga MX: Salvador Reyes responds to the interest of Club América

Salvador Reyes, A footballer from La Franja del Puebla, he was questioned about the alleged interest of Club América in his services for the next 2021 Opening of the MX League, noting that at the moment he only thinks about the present tournament and coming back against Atlas.

In an interview with Marca Claro, ‘Chava’ Reyes stated that he is very happy to hear that important teams like América are interested in him, but that for now he is only thinking about seeking the championship with Puebla in the Clausura 2021.

Read also: Club América: Sebastián Córdova declares himself ready for the return against Pachuca

“Of course, since they look at me, it is why you are doing things well, that is what motivates me, to keep going, to follow good things.”, He declared.

“I am 100% focused on Puebla, we are looking for the championship,” he added about the rumors that place him in America for the next Apertura 2021 tournament.

Salvador Reyes has played all the games and minutes in this Clausura 2021 with Puebla, where he has been able to score a goal and has given two assists.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content