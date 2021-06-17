Liga MX: Salvador Reyes recounted his “heart attack” when he found out that he would play for Club América

The former footballer of the Club Puebla, Salvador Reyes He spoke about the moment when he was told that he would be a player for the Águilas del América de Santiago Solari for the Apertura 2021, a situation that made his skin crawl.

“I see my representative finishing the tournament, he tells me that he had news and the truth is, I did not know anything until that moment and when he told me that he had a new team because he was not expecting such news, he told me: ‘You’re already an Eagle’ “, declared in an interview for the YouTube channel of the club.

“Even my skin turned sour, I was very happy, it’s an unbeatable feeling, the moment is unique,” he added.

#ByYesYouSaid EAGLE REINFORCEMENT Salvador Reyes from Puebla, is the new defender of America for the 2021 Apertura, Salvador was an essential element that helped the band reach the quarterfinals pic.twitter.com/mQl8x73NhN – RN Deportes (@ RNDeportes1) June 17, 2021

Reyes proceeded to tell his family, which was also happy, to the point of shedding some tears, since they are followers of the azulcremas.

“My family is very happy, I gave them the news, I got them together for a family meal and they still didn’t know anything and when I told them I was a new America player, even tears came out there, they are very happy and I am even happier for take advantage of this great challenge.

“The truth is that since I was a child my family was always an Americanist and I have been an Americanist since I was a child,” he added.

