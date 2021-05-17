Liga MX: Salvador Reyes is ‘upset’ and asks Cruz Azul in the final

Salvador Reyes, a player from La Franja del Puebla, got upset during a talk and assured that they will reach the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, since it is a team that is prepared for great things, where hopefully they can measure themselves against La Maquina de Blue Cross.

During an interview for W Deportes, ‘Chava’ Reyes hopes that Puebla can face Cruz Azul in the grand final, but first to achieve it, they will try to beat Santos Laguna.

“We are going to be finalists because we are prepared for great things and we are going for the championship. I imagined a final against Cruz Azul. Any rival is complicated. Santos plays very well at home, but I did imagine a Cruz Azul-Puebla final ”, he declared.

In addition, Reyes praised the great work of Nicolás Larcamón in Puebla in the current Clausura 2021, ensuring that his arrival was the best that could happen to La Franja, highlighting how intense he is when it comes to work.

“He is a young DT (Larcamón), he is the best thing that could happen to Puebla. He is very motivating, very intense but he likes to work a lot ”, he concluded.

