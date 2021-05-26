Liga MX: Salvador Reyes confirms his signing with Club América

After several weeks of rumors, Salvador Reyes himself confirmed that he will leave the Puebla Strip to become a player for the Eagles of Club América in the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

According to information from Diario Cambio, “Chava” Reyes revealed this during a broadcast for social networks, in which he appears talking with those who seem to be players from the lower ranks of the Strip.

In the video, Reyes appears giving words of encouragement to the youth players and reminds them that “everything is possible”, and later informs them that he will leave the club to be a new player for America.

“I started from the bottom, so are you. Go step by step looking for your dreams, so that you see that it is possible. And then I confirm that it is a fact that I am going to America, so that they can see that it is possible and really want to “

Under the command of Nicolás Larcamón, Salvador Reyes became one of the most important elements of Puebla in a season where they managed to reach the semifinals.

