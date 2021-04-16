Liga MX: ‘Russian’ Brailovsky warns Club América for the Young Classic vs Cruz Azul

Daniel ‘Russian’ Brailovsky, former player and coach of Club América, criticized the team led by Santiago Solari after the poor match they played against Olimpia in the Concachampions, assuring that this could give them problems in the Young Classic against Cruz Azul.

During the Fox Sports program The Last Word, the ‘Russian’ Brailovsky was concerned about America’s game against Olimpia, pointing out that there were already many starting players of the team who played and he hopes that they will raise their level to face Cruz Azul in a new edition of the Young Classic.

“Many were starters and they are going to start against Cruz Azul, you don’t have to repeat a performance like this. I don’t know if they were already thinking about the weekend’s game. ”, He said.

For this meeting, Cruz Azul arrives as the general leader of the competition with 36 points, after adding its 12 victories in a row in the Clausura 2021, with an 8-0 win over Arcahaie FC.

For its part, America comes as second place in the general table with 34 units, arriving at a time in good form despite the defeat against Olimpia of Honduras in the Concachampions.

