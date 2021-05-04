Liga MX: ‘Russian’ Brailovsky lowers the smoke to Cruz Azul and sends him a letter

Daniel ‘Russian’ Brailovsky, assured that the Cruz Azul Machine is one of the great candidates for the title in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League due to what was done in the regular phase, but that they cannot fall into excess of confidence, since the Liguilla is another tournament and what has been done in the previous months has nothing to do with it.

The former player and coach of the Club América Eagles pointed out that the Cruz Azul led by Robert Dante Siboldi last tournament was a great team, which made a great regular phase but at the time of the Liguilla, it could not against the Pumas in the semifinals.

“For me, this Cruz Azul is a firm candidate, but Siboldi’s was similar until he ate four of the Pumas. Another tournament is played in the Liguilla ”, he declared.

It should be noted that Cruz Azul in the regular phase of the Clausura 2021 got 41 points that they added in the 17 days of the tournament, they managed to have an 80% effectiveness and added 15 games without defeat in this tournament.

For now, Cruz Azul will wait to meet his rival for the big party of Mexican soccer in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, in which the repechage matches are played.

