Liga MX: Rubens Sambueza would renew one more year with the Red Devils of Toluca

Rubens Sambueza, footballer of the Red Devils of Toluca, He has become one of the key pieces of the Mexican team and according to Brian Frías, he would be renewing for another year with the Toluca team.

Sambueza, who returned to Toluca for the 2020-21 season after playing with the Tuzos del Pachuca, became the undisputed starter.

Read also: Liga MX: Florian Thauvin’s promise to André-Pierre Gignac and the Tigres fans

Sambu, with whom the Club América fans dreamed for the 2021 Apertura, will renew one more year with Toluca, so the illusion is over in Coapa.

Sambu played 33 regular-phase games in the 2020-21 season, starting 31 of those games and scoring 3 goals.

Sambueza’s level surprised locals and strangers and thanks to his dedication and commitment, he would have won one more year of contract at 37 years of age.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content