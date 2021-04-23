Liga MX: Rubens Sambueza ‘surrenders’ to Santiago Solari prior to the match against Club América

Rubens Sambueza, player for the Red Devils of Toluca and former Club América, praised Santiago Solari, Águilas coach and former Real Madrid coach, ensuring that he is a very capable coach, just as he was as a player he played with at River Plate.

During an interview for the newspaper Récord, Sambueza assured that when he played with Solari in River Plate, he learned many things and now as a coach he sees a lot of capacity after his adventure with Real Madrid and hopes that the duel between Toluca vs America on Sunday be very even.

“Here in Mexico I did have to face him (Solari) when I played in Estudiantes Tecos and he in Atlante. He was a great footballer with a lot of individual technique and with a very important prestige. We had to play in River Plate where he was Champion as well as I eat steering wheels on the left. The truth is that when I was younger I watched him a lot how he played and also the “Witch” Berti because they did it in my position as a left wheel and I wanted to learn from them, “he said.

“As a coach, I think he continues to learn day by day and continues to perfect himself; he directed in one of the most important teams in Spain and the world like Real Madrid and now he does so in a very important club in Mexico. He has plenty of personality to direct and I think he adapted very quickly to Mexican soccer, “he said.

In addition, Sambueza I wish Solari all the success in this journey in the MX League with América, since that will be very good for Mexican football with those coaches from that youth and European experience.

“That technicians come with that European experience and wanting to continue transcending does very good for Mexican football. For my part I wish him a lot of success, only on Sunday not because we face each other, but the other games do (laughs)”, he concluded.

