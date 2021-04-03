Liga MX: Rubens Sambueza places Club León as favorite over Toluca on date 13

Football player Rubens Sambueza of the Red Devils of Toluca in the MX League, recognized that the Club Leon comes out as the favorite against them as he is the current champion, in their duel on the 13th of Guardians Tournament 2021.

Complicated as all rivals have been. León is the last champion, it is a team that has been lifting, it has good players who have been working together for a long time. That makes it more complicated, because they already know each other by heart ”, were the words of Rubens Sambueza.

The Argentine attacker spoke at a press conference this Saturday, where he stressed that the Panzas Verdes will be a tough rival for them, since they have been lifting in recent days, in addition to the work of their players in recent years.

Sambueza also spoke about his team’s goals in the tournament, where he made it clear that the main thing is to be able to get into the league after being absent from it for several seasons, regardless of whether they enter the top four.

