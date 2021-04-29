Liga MX: Rubens Sambueza has not renewed with Toluca and could leave the team

The footballer Rubens Sambueza of the Red Devils of Toluca, He does not have a secure future with the Mexican team and could leave the institution at the end of the tournament, since his renewal is not certain in the Toluco team.

Sambueza, a 37-year-old midfielder, despite his age, has become Toluca’s most important player this season, however, like every season, there are doubts about whether he can perform in the same way.

Sambueza left Toluca due to his age in 2019 and despite this, in León and Pachuca he performed in an excellent way, which earned him his return to the Club for this season.

Now, with only months of contract, it is not known if he will renew, which has the fans of Toluca in suspense, who are asking for another year for the veteran.

Sambueza continues firm with his desire to retire at Club América, however, this possibility seems very distant, because he would occupy a foreign position and there is excess in the club.

