Liga MX: Rubén Rodríguez does not see Carlos Tevez as an option to reach Club América

The sports journalist Ruben Rodríguez of Fox Sports MX, ruled out the option of a possible arrival of soccer player Carlos Tevez America on the MX League, as requested by some fans of the Coapa team.

Also read: Liga MX: Gallos de Querétaro makes the signing of Nico Sánchez official

Three days ago it was Vidal, right?… There is no way! America is hiring differently. America has three forwards. He has Viñas, he has Henry and they still haven’t lent ‘Nico’; So why are you going to bring another striker ”, stated Rubén Rodríguez.

The Mexican communicator spoke for the program ‘The Last Word’, where he answered sharply to Alex Blanco’s question about a possible interest from the Eagles in the Argentine forward who announced his departure from Boca Juniors.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Rubén Rodríguez was clear in his message when he pointed out that the América club already has several players in that position, so he does not see Carlos Tevez arriving this summer at Santiago Solari’s team, which is why his name is wrapped up.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content