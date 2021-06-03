Liga MX: Rubén “Oso” González sends a message to the fans after his return to Necaxa

The Rayos del Necaxa began with the incorporations after announcing eleven casualties for the Apertura 2021 and one of the first elements to join the squad was an old acquaintance, Rubén “the Bear” González.

After his presentation as the new reinforcement of the Hidrorayos, the “Bear” González left a message to the fans of Aguascalientes on his return, assuring that he hopes to meet their expectations.

Also read: Liga MX: Bravos de Juárez announces Ricardo Ferretti as its new technical director

“Hello fans, how are you? I’m back. A pleasure to be at home and I hope to do my best. Force, damn it! “

Rubén González was with the Rayos del Necaxa from 2017 to 2019 in his first stage, in which he managed to conquer the MX Cup of the Clausura 2018 and the Super Cup MX of the 2017-18 season.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: