Liga MX: Rubén “Oso” González joins the Necaxa preseason

The Mexican footballer Rubén “Bear” González, joined the preseason of the Rays of Necaxa in Liga MX from Club Leon, facing the next 2021 Opening Tournament.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Jaime Ordiales surprised by what Juan Reynoso achieved

The “Bear” González joined the preseason this week and they are about to close some important hires these days, “reported Juan Carlos Zamora.

According to information from the sports journalist Juan Carlos Zamora of the TUDN chain, the Aztec media outlet has already reported on the Rayos de Necaxa preseason under the command of Guillermo Vázquez.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

OFFICIAL Low for the Rays. The “Bear” González joined the preseason this week and some important hires are about to close these days https://t.co/ryJU8bmoy2 – Juan Carlos Zamora (@ JCZamora07) June 2, 2021

It is expected that in the coming days the hydrocálido club’s board of directors will close some important hires, which will be added to the arrival of Rubén González in search of returning to the first places and the Mexican soccer league.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content