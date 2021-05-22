Liga MX: Rubén ‘Oso’ González could reinforce Necaxa for the Apertura 2021

Rubén ‘Oso’ González, Club León midfielder, he would return with the Rayos del Necaxa team for the next Apertura 2021 tournament of the MX League, after a season with La Fiera where they fell on repechage penalties.

According to information from Diana Mac, Necaxa would have shown interest in reinforcing with former club América ‘Oso’ González to strengthen their midfield for the following campaign.

“#Necaxa. The hydrocalids have shown interest in the midfielder Rubén “Oso” González who currently belongs to # ClubLeón. ”, Mac published on his networks.

In the present Clausura 2021, the ‘Bear’ González played 12 games with León this season, accounting for 36% of the total minutes, according to Transfermarkt data.

For now, Necaxa is already beginning to prepare for the next season after a tournament where they changed coach and were at the bottom of the Clausura 2021 table.

