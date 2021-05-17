Liga MX: Romario Ibarra’s message after beating América in the quarterfinals

Los Tuzos del Pachuca eliminated Club América in the quarterfinals and next Wednesday they will face Cruz Azul for the first leg of the semifinals and Romario Ibarra, one of the players who built the triumph of Pachuca, sent a message after eliminating the Eagles.

Ibarra, on social networks, was happy for having scored and for the victory of the team, after hard moments that he lived.

“I am very happy for the move to the semifinal after overcoming a difficult and frustrating injury, football makes me happy again to be able to score in the quarterfinals and help the team for more.” Wrote.

Pachuca will face Cruz Azul this Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. at the Hidalgo Stadium, while the return leg will be played at Azteca next Saturday.

