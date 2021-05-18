Liga MX: Rogelio Funes Mori could leave Rayados de Monterrey

The Rayados de Monterrey could be left without their star striker, Rogelio Funes Mori, as he could leave the Monterrey team for the Apertura 2021, according to Mediotiempo sources who assure that he stopped his naturalization procedures.

According to the source, Funes Mori put aside the procedures to become a Mexican because he could be living his last days in the country and leaving Liga MX.

Funes Mori does not have his place assured in Rayados, especially due to the slowdown in the game he had in the last month, since he has not scored a goal since April 3.

The Argentine forward is one goal away from being Rayados’ historic scorer in Liga MX and could leave the club without the long-awaited goal.

Meanwhile, at a press conference, Davino did not ensure the continuity of the ‘Twin’, so the exit rumors could gain strength.

