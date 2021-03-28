Liga MX: Rogelio Funes Mori and Juan Ignacio Dinenno would be in River Plate’s sights

The forwards of the Pumas de la UNAM and Rayados de Monterrey, Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Funes Mori, would be in the River Plate folder to replace the imminent departure of striker Rafael Santos Borré, who would be close to signing with the Gremio de Brasil.

Thus, according to reports from Argentina, Dinenno, Funes Mori and the forward of Zenit, Sebastián Driussi, would be the options of the La Plata team.

Both Driussi and Rogelio Funes Mori are homegrown players of the ‘El Millonario’ team, so going back to their loves as a whole could be an option for them.

In Pumas, the fans fear a possible offer for Juan Ignacio Dinenno, because they know that the board would accept to sell the player if it was a good offer.

