Liga MX: Rodolfo Pizarro, reinforcement of Rayados? Duilio Davino responds

Duilio Davino, sports director of the Rayados de Monterrey, spoke about the possible arrival of Rodolfo Pizarro to the La Pandilla squad for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, ensuring that there is nothing with the player or contact with Inter Miami .

Speaking to RG La Deportiva, Davino assured that Pizarro, midfielder for Inter Miami of the MLS, is not on the agenda and is not a priority for the Rayados de Monterrey at the moment.

“We have not had any contact with Miami, nor with Rodolfo, it is not a priority and I have been here,” he said.

On the other hand, Davino also spoke about the issue of the Monterrey goal, where he made it clear that they spoke with Hugo González and with the ‘Mochis’ telling them that they will bring a reinforcement for the goal, pointing out that the arrival of Esteban Andrada is very close.

“The issue of Esteban if we have it but it is not closed, we have a couple of options in case it does not close, I spoke with Hugo and Mochis that we would look for a goalkeeper,” he added.

Rodolfo Pizarro played 64 games with Rayados de Monterrey, scoring nine goals and giving six assists, winning the 2019 Apertura Liga MX title against Club América.

