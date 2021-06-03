Liga MX: Roberto Nurse confirms his departure from Pachuca for the Apertura 2021

The Tuzos del Pachuca began with the modifications in their squad and now they will suffer a loss for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament, since they will no longer have forward Roberto Nurse.

Through Twitter, it was the same Panamanian attacker who confirmed the news, as he retweeted a message where the account “Liga MX Draft” assured that Nurse would become one of the Tuzos casualties.

“To look for him to close my career with one more year,” wrote Roberto Nurse with the message from the football account.

The 37-year-old attacker played a total of nine games during the 2021 Clausura Tournament, six of them as a starter, accumulating a total of 401 minutes and getting a score, on Matchday 9 against Rayos del Necaxa.

Although Nurse did not reveal what his future will be, it is rumored that he could return to the MX Expansion League.

