Liga MX: Roberto Gómez Junco points out the culprits of Chivas’ failure in the Clausura 2021

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara they failed in the Closing 2021 of Liga MX, after being eliminated by the Pachuca Club, for which Víctor Manuel Vucetich and Ricardo Peláez have been questioned for their work carried out in the Sacred Rebaño.

However, for the ESPN analyst, Roberto Gomez Junco, the managers are not to blame for the failure of Chivas and pointed to the players as the main authors of the bad tournament of the Sacred Flock.

“The main responsible are the players, it is true that the board at the time headed by Ricardo Peláez was able to make better hires, I think that it was possible to opt for fewer players than those who entered, 7 or 8, fewer players but more quality, the squad has certainly been strengthened, it is certainly a more competitive squad, with internal competition that can contribute more to Chivas ”.

Gómez Junco highlighted the ability to Ricardo Peláez Y Victor Manuel Vucetich and rejected those who question the work of both in the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

“The ability of Peláez is above any doubt, that of Vucetich as well, now it turns out that for a tournament we are going to say that Ricardo Peláez does not serve as a manager or Víctor Manuel Vucetich does not serve as DT, that would be incredible, to issue that diagnosis” .

“There was no full commitment between the players, I think they closed better, I saw them more or less compromised in the final stretch, but there were 10, 12 weeks, what do you say; They don’t understand what Chivas are, they don’t understand commitment either on or off the pitch, that’s why it took Vucetich so long for their work to bear fruit ”.

Finally, Gómez Junco urged Amaury Vergara to continue with the project headed by Ricardo Peláez and Víctor Manuel Vucetich.

“The players have been working very well, no one should be singled out, the result is for everyone” Víctor Manuel Vucetich – CHIVAS (@Chivas) May 10, 2021

“Chivas’s is a resounding failure, but that is not why you break or you must break a job that if you must give continuity, I agree on that, Peláez we already know what his capacity is, he must continue to lead this project, Víctor must continue Manuel Vucetich and the two or three players that he considers that they should leave, so that they are replaced by committed players ”.

