Liga MX: Roberto García Orozco attacks arbitration in Mexico currently

The former whistler Roberto García Orozco, attacked the arbitration that currently exists and the VAR of Liga MX, after the mistakes that have been experienced in the league and regular role of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Read also: Tigres: Presentation of Miguel Herrera is postponed because of Tuca Ferretti

Arbitration has underperformed. The level does not surprise me, the truth is that the refereeing level has dropped a lot. Total inconsistency and poor performance. The owners make a very large investment in the VAR and the referees do not use it ”, were the words of García Orozco.

The former international whistler for Mexico spoke in an interview for the TVC Deportes network, where he highlighted the terrible work that is being done in the arbitration in Liga MX, where there are many inconsistencies and mismanagement of its members.

Also read: Danik Michell falls in love with his followers with a flirty photograph in a swimsuit

⚠️ “The owners make a very large investment in the VAR and the referees do not use it” – Roberto García Orozco LIVE

@Megacable 315/1315 @totalplaymx 575 pic.twitter.com/yxQm8zAuuy – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) May 21, 2021

Roberto García Orozco also spoke of the problem that Var has had in this tournament, since it is a very important and high-cost tool that they have not known how to use, as has been proven within this league.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content