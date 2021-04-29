Liga MX: Robert Dante Siboldi’s message prior to the match against Cruz Azul

Robert Dante Siboldi, coach of the Xolos de Tijuana, spoke about the match of matchday 17 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Cruz Azul, which will be vital for their aspirations to qualify for the Repechage of the championship.

During an interview for W Deportes, Siboldi was asked if he would celebrate in the event that Xolos manages to score against Cruz Azul, he indicated that he is usually a very equanimous coach and believes that he can maintain his composure.

“I’ve always been very calm, as a player, I rarely celebrate a goal because I try to maintain equanimity. Against Cruz Azul it will be no different. ”, He declared.

On the other hand, Dante Siboldi recalled the painful defeat against Pumas in the last tournament in the semifinals of La Maquina by four goals for zero, where he assured that there was nothing strange, he only made a mistake in the approach and assumes his responsibility as coach of the Cruz Azul at that time.

“There is nothing strange, there was a very bad game, period. I had a very bad approach, the culprit is me and I assume it.”

“It is not condemned, it seems, it can be, but it is not condemned. The boys must work to get the title,” he added about a possible curse from Cruz Azul.

