Liga MX: Robert Dante Siboldi spoke about his ‘failed’ arrival at Club América

In an exclusive interview for the medium ‘W Sports‘, coach Robert Dante Siboldi revealed that he was contacted by the management of the Águilas del América to reach the club’s bench before they announced to Santiago Solari.

“I did have an interview with Santiago Baños and nothing else. I was not the only one who was interviewed. Maybe they didn’t like my profile,” he said.

With regard to the news of the Xolos de Tijuana facing the game against the Cruz Azul Machine, the Uruguayan strategist said that he continues to present the issue of the quotient, highlighting the large squad base left by coach Pablo Guede.

“We must not forget the issue of relegation. The boys came a bit beaten and we focused on lifting them up, there is a very good base left by Pablo Guede,” he said.

Los Xolos de Tijuana will seek to advance to reclassification in the present Closing tournament 2021 League MX visiting the Cruz Azul Machine, in the match corresponding to matchday 17.

