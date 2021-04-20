Liga MX: Robert Dante Siboldi is the new coach of Xolos Tijuana

With two games of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League to be played and with the team placed in the 15th place in the Table of Positions, the directive of the Xolos from Tijuana is looking for a new technical director to take over to lead the team against the Rayos del Necaxa and against La Maquina de Cruz Azul in the last two days.

According to information revealed by FOX Sports journalist Rubén Rodríguez, Xolos He is working hard to have a new coach in this same tournament and the one chosen has been the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi who will take office this Monday, this has been confirmed by the club itself on its social networks.

“Xolos is looking for an urgent DT. Until now and after interviewing several candidates. Who fills the eye of the board or has left them more satisfied after the interviews, is ROBERT DANTE SIBOLDI. The idea is to have the DT, for the game against Necaxa, ”published the journalist.

Xolos was left without a technician on Monday of the previous week, when Pablo Guede and the border management reached an agreement to end their employment relationship.

The Uruguayan has directed Veracruz, Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul in Mexico.

Xolos officially announces to Robert Dante Siboldi: Welcome to your new home, Siboldi, to defend with all of Mictlán!

To relieve Guede, the names of Miguel Herrera and Antonio ‘El Turco’ Mohamed, technicians of the Mexican Soccer deck who are without a team at the moment and who have experience directing the Xolos, had been put on the table.

Siboldi would return to direct in Liga MX after leaving Cruz Azul in December 2020 after being eliminated by the Pumas de la UNAM in the Semifinals.

