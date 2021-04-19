Liga MX: Robert Dante Siboldi feels more prepared to take on the challenge in Xolos de Tijuana

The Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi, was introduced as the new coach of the Xolos de Tijuana team within the MX League, where he said very happy and excited about arriving at this institution in search of achieving great things.

Also read: Liga MX: Robert Dante Siboldi is the new coach of Xolos Tijuana

More prepared, the falls serve to keep walking. In this you have to continue evolving and he came with more experience, I learned from mistakes I had, not to commit them again ”, were the words of Siboldi.

The Uruguayan technical director spoke during the presentation with his new team, where he assured that he is more prepared to accept this challenge, after the falls he has had in the past.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

There was no demand from me. From the first moment that the board of directors contacted me to be a possibility, we agreed ”, he pointed out.

Robert Dante Siboldi also made it clear that from the moment the board contacted him, they coincided with the purposes of both parties, so no requirement was made for their arrival.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content