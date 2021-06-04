Liga MX: Robert Dante Siboldi asks for a defender from Cruz Azul in exchange for Ignacio Rivero

The Cruz Azul midfielder, Jose Ignacio Rivero, is close to becoming a player of the Machine in a definitive way, however, Robert Dante Siboldi, coach of Xolos de Tijuana, would be asking for a central defender as a bargaining chip.

According to Rubén Beristain, a journalist from ESTO, Xolos asks for money, plus a player and a central defender would be the one chosen by Siboldi to reinforce the team for the 2021 Apertura.

“Details are lacking for Ignacio Rivero to be a Cruz Azul player in a definitive form. Tijuana wants money and a player in exchange for it to be realized. Robert Dante Siboldi wants a defender for La Maquina.” Beristain wrote.

Siboldi knows the Cruz Azul squad perfectly, because it was the same one he left in the 2020 Guardians and that is where he wants to ‘get his hands on’ to strengthen the defense of the Xolos.

Juan Escobar, Josué Reyes, Jaiber Jiménez, Alexis Peña and ‘Cata’ Domímguez are the options that Xolos and Cruz Azul could negotiate.

