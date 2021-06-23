Liga MX: Richard Ríos would be Mazatlán FC’s new reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura Tournament

The soccer player Richard Ríos of Flamengo of the A series of Brazil, would be the new reinforcement of the Mazatlán FC team of the Spanish coach Beñat San José, facing the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

According to information from different media in Mexico, the board of the Sinaloan team would be very close to reaching an agreement with the Brazilians to tie up the Colombian midfielder.

Beñat San José seeks in his arrival in Mexican soccer, to be able to assemble a competitive team and put them into the first league in its history, so Richard Ríos would be one of his new reinforcements in midfield.

Richard Ríos is a 21-year-old containment medium, but has little experience as a professional, so he gets on loan with Mazatlán FC for a season with an option to buy.

