Liga MX: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti will be the new Technical Director of Bravos de Juárez.

Former UANL Tigres Technical Director, Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, would be one step away from signing with a new club to lead in the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX; It is about the Bravos de Juárez, after it was announced that Alfonso Sosa would not continue to lead the team.

According to Fantasma Suárez, Tuca Ferretti will be the new coach of the Bravos de Juárez, who together with Miguel Ángel Garza, will seek to lift the team.

“And the legend of” Tuca “will continue … The destination @fcjuarezoficial where under the direction of Miguel Ángel Garza they will seek to rescue the team from the last places, as when they took @ TigresOficial Many changes are expected there ..”. Suárez wrote.

If their arrival takes place, Bravos would be the sixth club team in the MX League after Pumas, Chivas, Tigres, Toluca and Monarcas Morelia.

Big changes are expected in Juárez, a club that will have a new board of directors and a striking project for Ferretti.

