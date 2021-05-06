Liga MX: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti reveals offers to direct abroad

Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, still coach of the UANL Tigres, assured that he has not had contact or any kind of approach with the board of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara to be named as their new coach for next season.

At a press conference, the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, who will not renew with the Tigres after the end of the Clausura 2021, assured that the alleged rapprochement with Chivas are lies from the press and that he has only had talks with a foreign team, where some rumored that they may be clubs of the MLS.

Also read: Isa Castro shows off her enormous attributes with flirty swimsuits

“No one has called me. They know perfectly how I am, I like to comply first. The comments that have come to me have nothing to do with Mexico, they are all from abroad,” Ferretti declared at a press conference prior to the game. Repechage against the Atlas.

For now, in this tournament in the regular phase, the UANL Tigres managed to get into the repechage phase after adding a total of 23 points and placing in tenth place and having to face Atlas.

‘Tuca’ Ferretti revealed that, for now, he has only had contact with foreign clubs. “No one has called me. They know perfectly how I am, I like to comply first. The comments that have come to me have nothing to do with Mexico, they are all from abroad.” Pic.twitter.com/IkKiLP8Hy1 – PressPort (@PressPortmx) May 6, 2021

For now, the ‘Tuca’ Ferretti will leave the Tigres closing a winning cycle, where he has managed to win several titles, after leading 529 games with the felines, where he has obtained 246 victories, 158 draws and 125 defeats.

Ferretti with the Tigres has managed to win 5 Liga MX titles, a Copa MX, a Concachampions and three Champion of Champions titles.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content