Liga MX: Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti remembers “Tucazo” against Club América

After 30 years of the final between the Pumas de la UNAM and the Águilas del América in the 90/91 season, where the university students beat the hated rival from Coapa, with a goal from Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, with a shot he couldn’t contain Adrian Chavez and that in the end it was baptized as the “Tucazo”.

After three decades, Tuca recognized that it is one of the most significant goals in his career, in addition to crowning the Pumas title, which he enjoyed the most in his life.

“Yes (it is one of the most significant goals). Because it culminates in many things, but I think so because of everything it represented: Pumas, America’s great rival, Pumas had also previously lost titles to America, I think it was significant even for the institution; I remember that the game ends and I go to the dressing room with Quintín and Roberto (the props) and I was talking with them in there, after the title and thinking about everything that had happened. Thank God things went well because it was a perfect year, we were number one in all lines and the championship ended ”.

Today marks 30 years since Tuca Ferretti said goodbye to the courts, giving Pumas the 90-91 League. With the ‘Tucazo’ the Pumas of Miguel Mejía Barón prevailed in the grand final to America of Carlos Miloc (3-3 aggregate, they won by away goals) pic.twitter.com/cOx7pLeK4B – Rafael Rivera (@ RafaDato2) June 22, 2021

“As a player, because as a player you can do things, you are there on the court, as a player you are a thousand times better, you are in there, you fight, you surrender, you score a goal or you save a goal, the most amazing thing is As a player. As a coach it is nice to see your people, the players, the managers, but as a player he is more of a father ”, he said.

