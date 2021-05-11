Liga MX: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti has offers from Brazil and Europe

According to information revealed by ESPN, Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, former coach of the UANL Tigres, will not be left without a team for next season because he would have offers from Brazil and even a club in Europe.

As detailed in the information, in the environment of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti despite having these offers, they point out that DT has as a priority to be able to direct in the MX League or in the MLS, but it is not closed to any possibility.

In Brazil, the club that is looking for him would have already put on the table a formal offer to ‘Tuca’ Ferretti but the DT did not know if he would stay in Tigres, so he rejected that offer, but had another when it was known that he would be free , which he also rejected.

In addition, the source assured that a club in Europe, which usually participates in the Champions League, put its sheets on Ferretti after the participation of the Tigers in the Club World Cup, although this possibility would be analyzed as the days go by.

At the moment, Ricardo Ferretti has not decided anything regarding his future, although he has the condition that the club that arrives will ask for patience and the necessary tools to carry out his work, in the medium to long term.

