Liga MX: Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti denies crisis in the UANL Tigres

The UANL Tigres lost to Santiago Solari’s Aguilas del América, despite suffering his fourth loss at home, feline strategist Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti denies any kind of crisis in his squad.

“Crisis is not. They are plays, decisions that are made on the court and that when they are not appropriate affect the team, such as expulsions, but I do not see a crisis within the team, I see a great mentality and disposition the desire to want to do things good, “he said quietly after the defeat at the Volcano.

El Tuca confessed that his team made mistakes in their desire to give a good show after the return of the fans to the University Stadium.

Chronicle | The UANL Tigres had a night to forget, when they fell 3-1 against América, in what was the match that marked the return of our fans to the University Stadium. # PerfilTigre #EstoEsTigres – Official Tigres Club (@TigresOficial) April 11, 2021

“I feel that maybe the players for the first time after having had an audience for a long time, I think they fell into despair and lived a very great intensity but we lacked stability, this was taken advantage of by the rival team and after the second expulsion the game is very difficult to be able to do something “, mentioned the coach.

El Tuca also considered that the refereeing was not up to the match:

“From the refereeing body I have always respected them, but I feel that today the main referee tipped the balance a bit in relation to fouls, cards, expulsions, warning when the América team did that too and they deserved cards as we received them and he did not use them That is my annoyance. “, Said the Tuca.

