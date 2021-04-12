Liga MX: Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti clarifies the incident with a fan who ‘insulted’ him

Ricardo Ferretti, technical of the UANL Tigres, spoke of the incident he had with a Tigres fan this Saturday at the University Stadium and clarified the situation, assuring that he was insulted, which is why he was removed from the Stadium.

At a press conference, Ferretti acknowledged that it is normal for him to be “lied to by his mother” and that he is not affected by what the fans yell at and ask for.

“For me this is a normal thing. That the mother lies to me and they come to tell me about things. That I put so and so when I already made the changes. That they have preferences for a player and they are Ching … and ching … This is a normal thing. I do not know, my mother has already died and it no longer affects me when they lie to me. I have argued but until then. I am not a centenarian to please everyone “. Said the Tuca Ferretti.

According to some sources, the fan would have said ‘pin .. I catch’ Tuca, due to his physical condition, which is why he was removed from the Stadium.

“Not all fans are like the Freebies and Lokos who always support.” Ferretti finished.