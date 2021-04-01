Liga MX: Ricardo Salinas Pliego will give thousands of pesos to fans of Puebla and Mazatlán FC

The emperor, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, surprised everyone on social networks a few hours ago by publishing that he will give 50 thousand pesos to the winning team of the match between Puebla and Mazatlán FC, so that they can distribute them among their followers.

Of course, in order to be one of the winners of the money, they have to follow Salinas Pliego on their social networks. This arose because both teams are sponsored by Azteca Bank.

“Good morning, today I remember that Mazatlan FC is playing against Club Puebla and that they are sponsored by BancoAzteca, so to make BBVA_Mex users cry (more), I am going to give $ 50,000 to the winning team so that they can distribute it among their followers, users of BancoAzteca “.

However, there were some fans who began to draw some deductions on this topic. Despite that, both Puebla and the Sinaloan team invited their followers on their Twitter accounts to participate in this great opportunity