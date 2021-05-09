Liga MX: Ricardo Salinas pliego humiliates José Luis Higuera and his “second team”

The Athletic of Morelia managed to reach the final of Closing 2021 of the MX Expansion League, after eliminating the Atlantean and after the congratulations of Ricardo Salinas Pliego, former owner of Monarchs gave him some sincere words, it all ended in humiliation for Jose Luis Higuera and his club.

The situation started after Fig tree, responded to the congratulations and proposed a game against Mazatlán FC, that’s where Salinas Pliego’s mockery started when he said; “He wants to get to know the Kraken and see the mighty Mazatlán FC.”

“Are you scared a little before? We are ready to show you on the court that we are top! Cheer up, don’t give up on me !! ”Higuera replied on Twitter.

The exchange on social networks between the two businessmen continued and the owner of the Pácifico continued to demerit for not being in the First Division, while the owner of Atlético Morelia asked him for a friendly in the United States and that they will focus first on classifying Liguilla.

What if you have the budget to carry them? As I told you in another tweet, your second division team (no matter how much you cry on Twitter) is still second and it is not pride to beat them, it would be an abuse of my Mazatlán ”, replied the also owner of TV Azteca.

Monarcas Morelia ceased to exist in the summer of 2020 after they decided to move the franchise to Mazatlán to play the Clausura 2020 as a new team, at which time Higuera assembled a group of partners to not leave the square without football and Atlético Morelia was reborn .

